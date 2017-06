Using your phone while driving is super dangerous, we all know it and we all do it. Well, Denton is cracking down on phone related car accidents.

The City of Denton just passed an ordinance banning phone use while driving. Not just texting… All phone use. Effective Thursday literally holding a phone while driving will be considered a class C misdemeanor, which means fines up to $500.

Luckily, if your phone is mounted you are allowed to make calls and use GPS.

Via NBC DFW