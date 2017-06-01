Couple Catches Record-Breaking Bass at a Texas Lake Using a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget

June 1, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Bass, couple, Ennis, Funny, Lake, Lake Bardwell, local, mcdonald's, McDonald's Chicken Nuggets, record, record breaking, Texas, TX

A couple in Ennis, TX received more than they expected when they caught a record-breaking bass last month at Texas lake, Lake Bardwell. Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend couldn’t believe it. The best part? They caught it by using a McDonald’s chicken McNugget as their bait. Who would’ve thought!

The idea was actually McNellis’ girlfriend’s idea. She suggested using a chicken nugget they bought from McDonald’s as bait. To their surprise, their catch ended up being a 2-and-a-half-foot long bass that weighed more than 10 pounds.

The Highview Marina declared it as the biggest fish caught at the lake, posting a photo of it on Facebook. McNellis told reporters he might just try another menu item next time. Fries?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live