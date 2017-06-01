Bride Asks For Advice After Friend Ditches Wedding For Adele Concert

Oh man this is a situation we hope to never find ourselves in.

A woman is seeking advice after being left hurt and confused after her friend decided to attend an Adele concert rather than her wedding. She voiced her frustration on the popular UK website Mumsnet where she wrote:

I have known my oldest friend for my entire life (30 years) and I considered us very close; we went through our entire education together including playgroup, she came on family holidays and we still see each other every week. My friend informed me a while back that she wouldn’t be able to come to my wedding because she has tickets to see a big musical act. I have tried to be okay with this as I value our friendship so much and don’t want this to change but I feel completely down as I know I would never do this to her. Am I being unreasonable?

The bride has been planning the wedding for three years too, so it’s not like the date all of a sudden conflicted with the concert. So where is the line crossed? We’re not sure how song the friend learned she had the chance to see Adele, but it definitely couldn’t have been longer than the three years the Bride was planning the wedding.

There has to be more to this story, but at face value it seems completely terrible for the friend to ditch out on the wedding. What do you think?

Via Mirror

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter