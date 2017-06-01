Brad Pitt Took Chris Cornell’s Kids To Universal Studios

Brad Pitt showed everyone just how good of a guy he is on Wednesday. He was seen taking the late Chris Cornell’s kids to Universal Studios, helping to bring just a little joy to these kids during a traumatizing time in their lives.
Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11 lost their father suddenly this month. Pitt, being the kindhearted actor he is, treated the kids to a day of fun, taking them on some of the famous rides at the theme park.
Pitt was very close to Cornell, and was present at the memorial service.
