Brad Pitt Took Chris Cornell’s Kids To Universal Studios

June 1, 2017 3:55 PM
Brad Pitt showed everyone just how good of a guy he is on Wednesday. He was seen taking the late Chris Cornell’s kids to Universal Studios, helping to bring just a little joy to these kids during a traumatizing time in their lives.

Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11 lost their father suddenly this month. Pitt, being the kindhearted actor he is, treated the kids to a day of fun, taking them on some of the famous rides at the theme park.

Pitt was very close to Cornell, and was present at the memorial service.

Via Daily Mail

