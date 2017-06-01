Best Restaurants To Take Dad For Father’s Day In DFW

June 1, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: DFW, Father’s Day, Restaurants

Father’s day is just around the corner. Time to think of some places to celebrate that special man in your life that has been there at every little league game, every graduation, embarrasses you in front of your friends, and has been there for the good and bad.

GuideLive has come up with a list of cool places to take your dad this father’s day, the list includes anything from cigar loungers to high-end steak house.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Fogo de Chão

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

The Mansion Restaurant

Ocean Prime

Paul Martin’s American Grill

RJ Mexican Cuisine

Savor Gastropub

 

Check out the complete list HERE

