Wendy Williams Honors Manchester Victim Who Was Supposed to Attend Her Show

Wendy Williams paid an emotional tribute on her show Tuesday honoring one of the victims in the Manchester attack. Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed after Ariana Grande’s concert last week, was supposed to embark on coast-to-coaster journey across the US shortly after. Of the many scheduled visits Hett had, one was to Wendy Williams’ show.

“Martyn was supposed to be in our Wendy audience yesterday and today. He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it a trip of a lifetime on his social media,” the TV personality explained. “He’s remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, who loved life with passion, courage and laughter.”

A friend of Hett’s in London said Martyn would have been floored by the tribute.

“So Martyn, in honor of you, we’re keeping that chair open. And our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.” Williams said, painfully holding back tears.