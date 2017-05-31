VIDEO: This ‘Good Cemeterian’ Spends His Free Time Cleaning Veteran’s Gravestones

Andrew, known as ‘The Good Cemeterian,’ spends his free time cleaning the gravestones of America’s fallen heroes. He’s made hundreds of unreadable gravestones crystal clear. It’s his passion. Andrew believes that we should honor America’s heroes every day, and sadly, many of their final resting places have been neglected. Many tombstones are completely covered in dirt, unrecognizable, but Andrew wont let the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country be forgotten.

Andrew would love to do this every day, but right now he dedicates what free time he has. He started a go fund me, so maybe one day our veterans’ graves can get the care attention they deserve.

Keep doing what your doing Andrew, our veterans deserved to be honored every day.