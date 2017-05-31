VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Boy Writes The Most Beautiful Rap To Bully

Isaac is an 11-year old boy who has been bullied by a former friend, Thomas, for some time now. Instead of reacting with violence or aggression, Isaac wrote an emotional rap about what he’s been through. If you listen to the lyrics it’s clear that Isaac is an intelligent, mature and very creative young man.

He emailed his rap to his favorite artist, Mac Lethal, who filmed himself performing the song. Amazing delivery aside, Isaac perfectly captures how his friendship changed and the emotional effect it had on him.

There’s no doubt about it, this young man has talent and an emotional maturity well beyond his years. It’s hard to make it to the end without crying…

Via Mashable