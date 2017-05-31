Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From The Twilight Saga After The First Film

Robert Pattinson was almost fired from the film series that made him a household name.

Pattinson revealed in an interview with the New York Times that back during the filming of the series in 2012, he took his method acting seriously, to the point where he would isolate himself from the rest of the cast and was constantly “fighting with everybody in control all the time.”

His rebellious nature on the set rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, and nearly got him canned until his agents flew to the filming location in Oregon and smoothed things over with the producers. Luckily they were able to work things out, and Pattison continued portraying Edward Cullen in the wildly popular series opposite Kristen Stewart.

Looking back, he called working on the films on “amazing luxury,” and has no regrets about his involvement. “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout [is] if you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.”

