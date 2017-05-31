Panic In A Mansfield Park After A Man Pulled A Gun

Panic quickly set in when a fight broke out between to adults at a park in Mansfield Park. The confrontation quickly escalated when one man pulled a gun, causing innocent bystanders to flee in all directions.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that the man did in fact have a concealed handgun license. The 36-year-old was with a woman and two children.

The man reported that a 30-year-old man confronted him regarding comments made towards another child. We know the story is a big vague. There really haven’t been many details released.

The 30-year-old man picked up the other man by the shirt and struck him. At that point the 36-year-old man pulled out his side arm, pointing it at the attacker and those gathered around him telling them to “back off,” which they did.

The attacker and several others fled the scene by the time cops arrived, but witnesses confirmed that it was self-defense. No charges have been filed against the 36-year-old and police are still searing for the other man.

