Man Plays Polka Music While Stuck in Traffic on I-35

When isn’t there traffic backed up on I-35?

Veteran Texans know, that getting stuck in traffic on I-35 is inevitable. We all handle getting stuck in traffic differently, some jam out to the radio, some get out of their lane and try and pass everyone and some get out of their car and start playing the accordion for all to hear. That’s what happened on Wednesday morning in Troy Texas. Northbound lanes were closed and halted traffic on I-35 for 2 hours according to WFAA. TXDOT says that a man got out of his car and started playing the accordion and that people started exiting their vehicles and started dancing. At least we know how to handle traffic when it gets tough.