LeBrone James has been the recent target of a hate crime. The gate of his L.A. home was sprayed with the n-word on the front. Detectives are now investigating.

LAPD is hoping nearby surveillance footage will show the perpetrator who has still not been found. Although LeBron has owned the house since 2015, records indicate he does not appear to be living there on any regular basis. The graffiti has also since been covered up.

LeBron James' L.A. home was vandalized with racist language, authorities confirmed to THR https://t.co/UgGXWOcVJY pic.twitter.com/buZempNLsb — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 31, 2017

Yesterday LeBron James announced that he wanted to own an NBA team.

Today this happens. Hardly a coincidence. https://t.co/TyuJlDcpi7 — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 31, 2017