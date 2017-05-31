Former Cleburne High School Coach Has Filed An Age Discrimination Law Suit

May 31, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Age Discrimination, Cleburne, Coach, Football, High School, Law suit

Jeff Merket, the former head coach of the Cleburne High School football team, has formally filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Cleburen Independent School District.

Merket is claiming he was victim to age discrimination and unlawful retaliation. The ISD expected the complained, after an independent investigation was conducted at the request of Merket:

“The investigator concluded there is no evidence of discrimination or retaliation involving Mr. Merket. We believe that any further investigation will reach the same conclusion and that Mr. Merket did not prove any relevant additional information in statements made after the report was released to Trustees on April 12, 2017.”

Merket’s resignation gained some attention back in March when he claimed the school was a hostile work environment, alleging that he was victim to bullying and sabotage. Merket claims the retaliation was a result of his support of the former Athletic Director, Pam Lea.

Lea has also filed charges, claiming that the superintendent, Kyle Heath reassigned her because of her age and gender.

Via NBC DFW

