First Male Rompers, Now Lacy Shorts!

May 31, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: lace shorts, lacyshorts, mens fashion, rompers

The male romper now has some competition for the worst male fashion trend in 2017. They are blowing up all over Instagram, and also getting a lot of negative feedback, which is the way I am leaning. There is no way I am ever wearing these, so they join the group with crocs and rompers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live