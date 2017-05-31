“Fear Factor” Returns To Television With Gross New Challenges And New Host, Ludacris

People like gross, and it’s true no matter how much we try to deny it. Why are pimple popping videos so popular then? With that in mind, it’s no wonder that MTV decided to resurrect Fear Factor.

Joe Rogan hosted the previous two incarnations on NBC, however this time Ludacris will take control for the reboot on MTV. Ludacris is a self admitted “adrenaline junkie,” and jumped at the chance to host the show. “The only thing better than doing some of these stunts myself is to watch it with a first class seat. Then there’s an even greater reason, that I’m able to encourage and motivate people to try to overcome their fears.”

MTV is going all out with this season, too. Ludacris revealed the show does in-depth research of their contestants, and finds out what their biggest fears are. We bet you can guess where this is going. If they are afraid of snakes, chances are they’ll have about 100 of them slithering around them at some point. If they’re afraid of the dark, we’re guessing the lights will go out.

As for the challenges Ludacris wouldn’t do himself? “Anything that has to do with taste aversion is something I really don’t like. Basically having to drink and eat nasty food is something that is going to be the most difficult if I was doing it. Just the smell alone gets me.”

Fear Factor airs Tuesday nights at 9pm on MTV.

Via TV Guide

