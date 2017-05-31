Creepy House Decorated With Thousands Of Clowns For Sale In Canada

12% of all U.S. citizens admit to having some sort of phobia of clowns. If you are one of the 12%, we’ve found the PERFECT house for you!

A home in Ontario, Canada recently hit the market, and it seems fairly normal at first, until you walk in and see its decorated with hundreds if not THOUSANDS of clowns! Big clowns, little clowns, happy clown, sad clowns, all kinds of clowns it doesn’t;t matter what they look like they are all creepy!

The house has had the same owners for 30 years, and is described as a “charming brick bungalow on quiet street close to schools and parks. Cozy and gently lived in. Meticulously maintained. Detached cedar garage and shed with lots of parking and well kept lawn.”

We think it’s probably smart to leave out the little clown detail from the listing, and just let it be a happy(?) surprise for a potential suitor!

Via Mr Hairy Brit

