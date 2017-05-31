CNN Fires Kathy Griffin Over Controversial Trump Photo Shoot

May 31, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Anderson Cooper, CNN, Donald Trump, fired, Kathy Griffin, New Years Eve Live, News, president

Following a gory, controversial photo shoot of Kathy Griffin holding a bloody beheaded Donald Trump piece, CNN has decided to let her go. This also means the annual New Year’s Eve Live show that has been co-hosted for almost 10 years by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and the comedian, will no longer include Griffin.

Although Griffin has apologized for the photo that has made its rounds on the internet, the cable network has decided to terminate her. Her co-host, Cooper, has also called out the photo shoot and Griffin’s participation as both “disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

