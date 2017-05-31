BREAKING: Dallas Paramedic Ambushed While Responding To Call Discharged From Hospital

William An, an 11 year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue, was responding to a shooting call on May 1 when he was shot in the line of duty.

GREAT NEWS! FF #WilliamAn has been discharged from the hospital to cont. his recovery at home! HUGE thanks to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/h8Vdt2ZhGQ — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 31, 2017

An was ambushed by a gunman while he was attempting to treat a patient on scene. Officers followed quickly and engaged in a fire fight with the gunman. They pulled An out of the line of fire, using their own bodies to protect him.

Things didn’t end well for the gunman, Derick Lamont Brown, who retreated to his home where he killed his roommate before committing suicide.

An was critically injured, and spent a month in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries. He was finally released with a clean bill of health on Wednesday.

Via NBC DFW