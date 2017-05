On Wednesday afternoon Dallas firefighters responded to a call at Sport City Toyota at 5:35am. When they arrived several vehicles were on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, but the cause of the fire was certainly suspicious.

Investigators determined that someone had intentionally set four vehicles ablaze, and the fire spread, damaging 10 other cars.

Officials has a person of interest but no names have been released.

Via NBC DFW