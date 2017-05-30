Woman Arrested After Hitting Boyfriend In The Face With Ramen Noodles

29-year-old Channing Benson was arrested Wednesday for an incident stemming back in 2015.

Benson allegedly walked into her boyfriend’s job at their local convenience store, and began screaming at him to bring food home to their children. The scuffle escalated to the point where Benson demanded a phone card, and became irate when her boyfriend, Anthony Mobley, refused.

She was asked to leave as she was causing a scene, but before she left, she picked up a package of dry Ramen noodles and heaved them at her boyfriend, hitting him the face and causing a small laceration. On top of that, after Mobley called police, they went to their home searching for Benson and discovered that she wasn’t there, but her young child all by itself was!

Benson was booked into jail, and is being charged with battery, child neglect, trespassing, fraud, resisting an officer, burglary and other crimes.

Via WEAR TV

