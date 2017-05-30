Two Men Face Charges After Forcing A Baby Alligator To Drink Beer And Inhale Smoke

South Carolina men Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, and Joseph Andrew Floyd, 20, posted a few pictures of what they called a “gator shotgun.”

The pair held a baby alligator’s throat open and forced the poor thing to drink alcohol and inhale smoke.

Two men have been charged with harassment of wildlife after posting photos to social media. https://t.co/yRJr2fkLxb #SCDNR pic.twitter.com/eMOK3jl3md — SCDNR (@SCDNR) May 26, 2017

Luckily, the two have been apprehended by the authorities, and admitted to a charge of harassment. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Sergeant Earl Pope said, “This case is a good example of why we strive to educate people about wildlife in hopes they will respect it.”

If convicted, the two could face a $200 fine or up to 30 days in jail. The alligator was taken under the care of the SCDNR, and was later released into a nearby pond.

