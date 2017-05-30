Two Men Face Charges After Forcing A Baby Alligator To Drink Beer And Inhale Smoke

May 30, 2017 7:19 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alligator, animal cruelty, animals, Beer, Crime, Police, South Carolina

South Carolina men Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, and Joseph Andrew Floyd, 20, posted a few pictures of what they called a “gator shotgun.”

The pair held a baby alligator’s throat open and forced the poor thing to drink alcohol and inhale smoke.

Luckily, the two have been apprehended by the authorities, and admitted to a charge of harassment.  South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Sergeant Earl Pope said, “This case is a good example of why we strive to educate people about wildlife in hopes they will respect it.”

If convicted, the two could face a $200 fine or up to 30 days in jail.  The alligator was taken under the care of the SCDNR, and was later released into a nearby pond.

Via RT

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live