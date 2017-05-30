Two Men Face Charges After Forcing A Baby Alligator To Drink Beer And Inhale Smoke

South Carolina men Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, and Joseph Andrew Floyd, 20, posted a few pictures of what they called a “gator shotgun.”
The pair held a baby alligator’s throat open and forced the poor thing to drink alcohol and inhale smoke.
Luckily, the two have been apprehended by the authorities, and admitted to a charge of harassment. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Sergeant Earl Pope said, “This case is a good example of why we strive to educate people about wildlife in hopes they will respect it.”
If convicted, the two could face a $200 fine or up to 30 days in jail. The alligator was taken under the care of the SCDNR, and was later released into a nearby pond.
Via RT