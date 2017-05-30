Trans-Siberian Orchestra Founder Paul O’Neil Cause Of Death Revealed

Sources have confirmed that Paul O’Neil, founder of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from a prescription drug overdose at the age of 61

O’Neil’s autopsy revealed that he over dosed on a mixture of methadone, codeine, diazepam and doxylamine.

Doctors say that though the cause of death was intoxication, Paul was also battling heart disease, hypertension, and hardening arteries.

The death has been ruled as accidental. The band released a statement claiming Paul passed away from “chronic illness.”

