Trans-Siberian Orchestra Founder Paul O’Neil Cause Of Death Revealed

May 30, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: death, over dose, Paul O'Neil, Prescription Drugs, Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Sources have confirmed that Paul O’Neil, founder of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from a prescription drug overdose at the age of 61

O’Neil’s autopsy revealed that he over dosed on a mixture of methadone, codeine, diazepam and doxylamine.

Doctors say that though the cause of death was intoxication, Paul was also battling heart disease, hypertension, and hardening arteries.

The death has been ruled as accidental. The band released a statement claiming Paul passed away from “chronic illness.”

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live