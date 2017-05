Hopefully, you’re not eating while watching this! Christopher Reynolds, a resident from Newton, Texas captured a snake who’s prey hadn’t settled in its stomach so well. Snakes are known to regurgitate when they feel threatened or overeat. Since it’s not the same as throwing up, this explains why the other slithery little guy that was came was still alive.

This video is only 1:33 but you won’t be able to stop watching once you start! Just be sure you’ve finished your lunch first!