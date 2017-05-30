Stranger Buys Soldier Stranded In Dallas Plane Ticket To Fly Home And See Family

Keaton Tilson is a U.S. Army Mechanic from Granite CIty, IL stationed at Fort Hood.

At the last-minute, he received leave to return home for Memorial Day. For two days, he was stuck in Dallas trying to fly standby, watching the time he would be able to spend with his family dwindle away. Enter Josh Rainey. He offered to give up his ticket to Keaton, but the airline refused, citing it was against policy. After a short conversation with his wife, Josh decided the next best thing to do was buy a ticket for Keaton.

From a family lake house in Illinois, Keaton said, “I’m very appreciative because if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here right now. Honestly I feel like I would still be at the airport because it’s Memorial Day weekend.” Rainey said the $341 he spent on the ticket pales in comparison to the feeling he had helping Keaton out. “He walked away and came back and asked if he could hug me, and I think we both had to fight back the tears after that. It was pennies, pennies on the dollar compared to what I got back from that hug.”

