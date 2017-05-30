Olivia Newton-John Tours On Hold After Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John has put her U.S. and Canadian tours on hold, after being diagnosed with cancer. The 68 year old star originally postponed the first half of the tour dates due to back pain; doctors confirmed breast cancer has spread to her back.

Along with natural wellness therapies, the entertainer will be treated with a “short course of photon radiation therapy,” according to the statement.

A rep for Olivia confirmed she is “resting and going through treatment.” Officials and Olivia hope to be back on tour in August.

This is her second round of breast cancer, as she was diagnosed previously in 1992.