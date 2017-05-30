Fitness Guru Plans To Swim 100km Ultramarathon While Dragging 100lb Tree On His Back

Ross Edgely is a fitness eveil genius. He participated in the world’s longest rope climb, has run 30 marathons in 30 days, and decided both those endurance challenges just weren’t enough for him.

EASTER WEEKEND! This will be how i eat my chocolate for the next few days 😉 haha! Just putting together a short (FREE) newsletter (sign up through the link in my bio) on why you should be eating chocolate this weekend to improve performance! Sending tomorrow so tag a friend who LOVES chocolate and get them to sign up 🙂 #PerformanceCocoa @hotelchocolat A post shared by Ross Edgley (@rossedgley) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Ross is the driving force behind what he’s calling “Strongman Swimming.” Conceived over “exactly six beers” according to Ross, he will swim a 100km ultramarathon, all while dragging a 100lb tree on his back.

Ross will be coached by professional swimmers and compete in plenty of mid-distance challenges, all because he wants to “challenge what sports science believes the human body is capable of.”

The ultramarathon is broken down into four separate events, spread all across the world, and Ross plans to donate all the proceeds from the challenge to charity.

Via Metro

