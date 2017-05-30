Fitness Guru Plans To Swim 100km Ultramarathon While Dragging 100lb Tree On His Back

Ross Edgely is a fitness eveil genius. He participated in the world’s longest rope climb, has run 30 marathons in 30 days, and decided both those endurance challenges just weren’t enough for him.
Ross is the driving force behind what he’s calling “Strongman Swimming.” Conceived over “exactly six beers” according to Ross, he will swim a 100km ultramarathon, all while dragging a 100lb tree on his back.
2017 Adventures 100% CONFIRMED: Introducing #StrongmanSwimming ~ In 2016 I completed the first Tree-athlon (an Olympic Distance Triathlon carrying a 100lbs tree) to raise money for charity. But in 2017 the tree-athlete will LIVE ON! Taking things up a level and (training @davidlloydleisure and coached by the legend @kerianne_payne and her @triscape_ team) I will complete a year-long series of extreme, long-distance, open water swimming events with a 100lbs tree attached to my trunks (again to raise money & awareness for some amazing causes). Completed in some of the world’s most stunning seas, rivers and lakes, it will start with a 10km swim in the Lake District during the Windermere @great_swim on June 10th, go via the historic banks of the river Thames (15km) and stunning scenery of Loch Lomond (20km) and will all end back at the sport's birthplace in the Caribbean as I attempt to become the first person to swim 40km from the island of Martinique to St Lucia on November 12th in partnership with the legends at @TheBodyHoliday all fuelled on a lot of @theproteinworks nut butter, haha ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Get signed up (FREE) to my newsletter (link in bio) to follow my diet, training, charities, partner announcements AND maybe more events added 😉 This will be a CRAZY year of sharks, swims and seaweed, haha as i push the boundaries of "human capabilities and common sense" to quote my GIANT friend @bigbenchre Haha 🙂 So tag EVERYONE and anyone!
Ross will be coached by professional swimmers and compete in plenty of mid-distance challenges, all because he wants to “challenge what sports science believes the human body is capable of.”
The ultramarathon is broken down into four separate events, spread all across the world, and Ross plans to donate all the proceeds from the challenge to charity.
