Bystanders Rush to Rescue Dallas Officer After Patrol Car Flipped Over

A Dallas police officer was hospitalized Monday after a collision sent the patrol car airborne causing it to flip over 30 feet below in an Oak Cliff Creek. A group of bystanders rushed into the creek to turn the car upright on its wheels and help the officer. The officer was rushed to Methodist Hospital, who was left with critical injuries. Police have hailed the quick response from the community as inspiring.

The officer was last driving down the 3100 block of South Westmoreland Drive near West Keist Boulevard while responding to a burglary call when a Chevrolet pickup truck failed to yield and T-boned the squad car. The impact sent the officer’s car into Fivemile Creek, according to police said.

Police are still searching for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene shortly after. No word yet if the crash was intentional or not.

Witness Video: Dallas Police vehicle involved in crash goes into creek. Citizens try to help. pic.twitter.com/ruOBCEl02T — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) May 29, 2017