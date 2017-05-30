Boyfriend Accidently Gives Girlfriend Bouquet Of Kale After A Fight

Jamarcus Guillory recently got into a little spat with his girlfriend, Jailyn Hernandez, when he decided to try to mend their relationship with a nice bouquet of flowers.

The bouquet Jamarcus bought, however, did not contain any flowers. Jamarcus ended up buying Jailyn a beautiful bouquet of kale, and it’s freakin’ adorable.

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jLu7GKxWN9 — jay 🌹 (@JayJailyn) May 22, 2017

Jailyn’s tweet has gone absolutely viral, and everyone is in love with how sweet Jamarcus’ intentions were. Jailyn said, “I mean we thought it was funny, but I didn’t know it was this funny.”

@JayJailyn I prefer this. It's pretty looking. And i can eat it. — Kennedy Parker (@indykp_17) May 24, 2017

Via Refinery29

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter