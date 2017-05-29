U.S. Considering Banning Laptops On All Flights Into And Out Of The Country

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has indicated the U.S. is planning to “raise the bar” when it comes to protecting the country from potential security threats.

“Raising the bar” includes a potential ban on laptops on all laptops coming into and leaving the United States. In March, the government put restrictions on large electronic devices on flights from ten airports, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey.

Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Airlines, lauded the administration for giving airlines a heads up on the updated policies, and lauded the government’s actions in keeping U.S. citizens safe. “Whatever comes out, we’ll have to comply with. We’ve had constant updates on the subject. We know more than most. And again, if there’s a credible threat out there, we need to make sure we take the appropriate measures.”

Kelly also promises a tighter screening of carry-on items, as it’s getting to the point people will stuff their bags way too full in order to avoid checking fees. These stuffed bags often make it difficult for TSA Agents to check through all the clutter for potentially dangerous items. At a limited number if airports, people are asked to remove specific items for additional separate screenings, and Kelly said this very well could become a nationwide measure soon.

Via Reuters

