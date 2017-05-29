Mom Declares Her 10-Year-Old Is “Done With Homework” After Watching Her Become “Junior Workaholic”

Bunmi Laditan was tired of seeing her 10-year-old daughter, Maya, become so stressed over homework.

She sent an email to Maya’s teachers, later posting it on Facebook, declaring Maya is “done with homework,” after beginning to experience chest pains and waking up at 4am worried about school due to her stress level. Bunmi goes on to ask why Maya needs to become a junior workaholic at the age of 10, and kids need downtime just as much as adults. She wrote, “They need to bond with their parents in a relaxed atmosphere, not one where everyone is stressed about fractions because ― SURPRISE ― I’m not a teacher.”

Bumni’s full email to Maya’s teachers reads as:

Hello Maya’s teachers,

Maya will be drastically reducing the amount of homework she does this year. She’s been very stressed and is starting to have physical symptoms such as chest pain and waking up at 4 a.m. worrying about her school workload.

She’s not behind academically and very much enjoys school. We consulted with a tutor and a therapist suggested we lighten her workload. Doing 2-3 hours of homework after getting home at 4:30 is leaving little time for her to just be a child and enjoy family time and we’d like to avoid her sinking into a depression over this.

Thank you for understanding.

warmly, Bunmi

Bumni’s post, as of now, has received over 75,000 “likes,” with many educators, child psychologists, and fellow parents commending her.

