Man Recreates The Gorillaz “Feel Good Inc.” Using Floppy Disks And HDDs (Video)

Sit down kids, we’ve got a lesson for ya. Back before there were flash drives or Dropbox, if we wanted to save a document on our computers we had to use things called “floppy disks.” These little squares were essential to the transfer of files from one computer to the next, and we had to carry them, everywhere.

That technology has gone by the wayside, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t found a purpose for them in 2017. YouTuber Pawel Zadrozniak used floppy disks and HDDs to recreate The Gorillaz’ smash hit “Feel Good Inc.,” and it sounds FANTASTIC! The beeps and buzzes match perfectly to the tune and lyrics of the song, and we can’t imagine how much time he took orchestrating this whole thing.

Check it out below!

Via Stoney Roads

