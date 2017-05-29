Justin Timberlake And Jimmy Falloin Take A Tandem Bike Together Through The Hamptons

May 29, 2017
The friendship between Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake is already well documented, but you know what they always say: “You’re never really friends with anyone until you team up for a tandem bike ride together through the Hamptons.”

Ok. no one really says that, but that didn’t stop Fallon and Timberlake from doing just that.  While the two could have spent Memorial Day Weekend with their wives and families, they decided to spend it with each other, and honestly, we think they made the right decision.

Timberlake posted a clip where he seemingly is riding a bike alone on a quite street, only for Fallon to appear behind him, and declare they are “Bro Bikers.”

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Never change, you two!

Via People

