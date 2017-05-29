Hot Air Balloon Crashes After Man Proposes to His Girlfriend

What was planned to be a romantic way to pop the question, turned into an “Awesome” story to tell, according to a couple who’s hot air balloon came crashing down.

Christine Peters, tells CTV News that she has always wanted to go up in a hot air balloon ever since she was a kid. Peters boyfriend took that small dream and tried to make it a reality. Stephen Martin, Peters boyfriend popped the question about 40 feet in the air, peters said yes of course. Then suddenly the hot air balloon started shaking and landed in a tree. “All of a sudden, we’re still 30 or 40 feet up in the air and just the whole thing shakes and you hear like cracking of branches and we’re in a tree,” Peters says. Luckily no one was hurt at all, “Looking at it now,” Martin said, “I’m actually glad we went out because it was kind of like a crazy adventure. Plus, seeing how I proposed to her too, it makes for an awesome story.”