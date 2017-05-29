Friday’s National Doughnut Day and Here’s Where You Can Get Your FREE Doughnut

Free food? Where?!

This Friday is National Doughnut Day. In honor of this day doughnut shops everywhere are offering specials, such as free doughnuts. Dunkin Doughnuts is offering, buy a drink, get a free doughnut. Local shop Hypnotic Donuts, in Denton and east Dallas, will be randomly handing out boxes with gift cards, shirts and notes that make your entire purchase free. Krispy Kreme is offering get one doughnut for free, with no purchase necessary. Rise Biscuits Donuts in Allen may not be giving anything away for free, but they are donating 10 percent of sales to the Salvation Army. Find your nearest location to get yourself some free breakfast or just a snack.