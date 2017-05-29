Eddie Vedder Gave A Heartbreaking Tribute Concert To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell’s close friend, Eddie Vedder made his first concert appearance since Cornell’s death. The Sunday concert in Amsterdam was of course ripe with tribute to his fellow grunge icon.

Vedder altered the lyrics to some icon songs, adding tribute to his friend. In his solo performance of the Pearl Jam song, ‘Long Road,’ he changed the lyrics from, “But still somethings missing” “Without you something is missing.”

Vedder made some obvious tributes with his performances of Neil Young’s “The Needle and the Damage Done,” Fugazi’s “I’m So Tired” and Cat Stevens’ “Trouble.” All to honor and morn his dear departed friend.

When a fan shouted, “I love you,” Vedder tearfully responded with, “Thank you. I need it – we all need it. I’m thinking of a lot of people tonight. And some in particular and their families. And I just know that healing takes time, if it ever happens. It takes time, and that means you have to start somewhere. So let it be music. Let it be love and togetherness. And let it be Amsterdam.”

Via UPROXX