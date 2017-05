A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Branson on Saturday night. The flight departed from Baltimore and was headed to Oklahoma City.

Officials say the plane was forced to land due to a “pressurization” issue.

The plane did land safely and all the passengers have been moved to the Branson Airport. Sadly due to local storms the displaced passengers might have to wait a while before they can catch a ride back home.

Via NBC DFW