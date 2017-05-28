House From the Hit 80’s Show “Designing Women” is Up For Sale

Did you ever want to be apart of the Sugarbakers back in the day?

Well now you can own a part of the show. The house from “Designing Women” is now for sale. The house is actually located in Little Rock, Arkansas, instead of Atlanta Georgia like the show depicts. The house is full of southern charm, built in 1880 and includes over-sized rooms, two parlors, dining room, large vintage kitchen, sweeping staircase, 1.5 baths, 3 bedrooms. The house currently has a price tag of $975,000. You can check out the listing here.