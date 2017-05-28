Good Bye Unicorn Frap, Hello Disney’s ‘World of Avatar’ Drinks

Forget your silly unicorn drinks, Disney’s ‘World of Avatar’ drinks blow the unicorn frap out of the water. Disney just opened a monument to James Cameron with their ‘World of Avatar’ portion of their amusement parks.
While the rides are great, the main attraction is the drinks. They offer a crazy beverage called “Night Blossom,” capturing the beauty of Avatar in a cup. The drink is a ‘Na’vi inspired refreshment’
The drink is made from limeade, apple and pear flavors, topped with passion fruit boba balls. It’s clearly on another level.
Via UPROXX