Good Bye Unicorn Frap, Hello Disney’s ‘World of Avatar’ Drinks

May 28, 2017 3:42 PM
Forget your silly unicorn drinks, Disney’s ‘World of Avatar’ drinks blow the unicorn frap out of the water. Disney just opened a monument to James Cameron with their ‘World of Avatar’ portion of their amusement parks.

Night blossom drink at Pandora! Pongu pongu! #orlando #disneyworld #pandoradisney #pongupongu #nightblossom

A post shared by Sherry Li (@sherry0107) on

While the rides are great, the main attraction is the drinks. They offer a crazy beverage called “Night Blossom,” capturing the beauty of Avatar in a cup. The drink is a ‘Na’vi inspired refreshment’

The drink is made from limeade, apple and pear flavors, topped with passion fruit boba balls. It’s clearly on another level.

