Good Bye Unicorn Frap, Hello Disney’s ‘World of Avatar’ Drinks

Forget your silly unicorn drinks, Disney’s ‘World of Avatar’ drinks blow the unicorn frap out of the water. Disney just opened a monument to James Cameron with their ‘World of Avatar’ portion of their amusement parks.

Night blossom drink at Pandora! Pongu pongu! #orlando #disneyworld #pandoradisney #pongupongu #nightblossom A post shared by Sherry Li (@sherry0107) on May 27, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

While the rides are great, the main attraction is the drinks. They offer a crazy beverage called “Night Blossom,” capturing the beauty of Avatar in a cup. The drink is a ‘Na’vi inspired refreshment’

Walk on the wild side in Pandora – The World of Avatar at @WaltDisneyWorld. #VisitPandora pic.twitter.com/zrgyzZdmZ4 — Disney (@Disney) May 27, 2017

The drink is made from limeade, apple and pear flavors, topped with passion fruit boba balls. It’s clearly on another level.

Via UPROXX