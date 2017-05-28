Giant Bullfrog Discovered in South Texas

May 28, 2017 10:21 AM
South Texas, texas Sized Bullfrog

What some on the internet thought was fake, turned out to be a real Texas sized bullfrog.

A man in Batesville Texas just southwest of San Antonio caught a 13 pound bullfrog in a pond. Many on the internet claim the photo is fake but the Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed that the photo is indeed real. Steve Lightfoot of Texas Parks and Wildlife told the Houston Chronicle “It’s an optical illusion created by extending the frog toward the camera, similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger. Still a big bullfrog, though.” Now I understand why some people are afraid of frogs. Check out the photo below.

