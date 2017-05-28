Chipotle Customer’s Payment Information Stolen Company-Wide

Chipotle Mexican Grill has released new information regarding a data breach, indicating that hackers used malware to steal customer payment information.

According to Chipotle Spokesperson Chris Arnold, consumers’ account numbers, expiration data and verification codes were accessed by the malware during a three week breach: March 24 and April 18. Most of its 2,249 restaurants were affected; however, the malware is believed to have been removed.

“Because of the nature of the incident and the data involved, we lack sufficient information to determine how many unique payment cards may have been involved,” he said.

The company has is still working to rebound from numerous food safety issues across the brand that started in 2015. It will be hard to recover at all, if they continue to have setbacks.

If you feel your account has been accessed, contact your financial institution immediately. For specific questions regarding the company-wide breach, Chipotle has set up a toll-free number: 888-738-0534.