A Third ‘Star Wars’ Spin Off Has Been Confirmed

We’ve got a lot of new info for the upcoming ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ but we know Disney is also releasing ‘Star Wars’ spinoffs. Among the Last Jedi news we got some hints about the next project in the ‘Star Wars’ anthology series.

We still don’t know what the next spinoff will be but it has been confirmed. Kathleen Kennedy did say that they have a third spinoff planned, “We haven’t identified it yet, but yes [another spinoff is in development]. We have a couple of things right now that we’re circling, and we’ll make a decision between the two pretty shortly. It’s probably for 2020, and we will make a decision by June.”

There have been some pretty interesting rumors regarding the return of a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we all know Ewan McGregor really wants to revive the role. Though Disney has said they want to steer clear of Jedi’s for the anthology, a movie about what Obi-Wan did between the trilogies would make sense, and it’s for sure something people would pay to see.

