WATCH: Dad Pulls Epic Prank On His Son, Showing Up In A Speedo To Pick Him Up

May 27, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Dad, embarrasing, Humor, Prank, Speedo, Video

Part of a parent’s job is to embarrass their children. Well, this dad takes the cake for practical jokes. Justin Beadles showed up to his son’s last day of junior high to pick him up. For the sake of ultimate embarrassment, Beadles dawned a speedo, swimming cap, and medals around his neck, an obvious Michael Phelps tribute.

He ran barefoot across the school’s parking lot, approaching his son who was hanging out outside with some friends. To make matters worse the mother of 15-year-old Jack filmed the whole ordeal.

You got to respect this man for his dedication. It’s one thing to show your son’s girlfriend embarking baby pictures but this dad went above and beyond. Parents will always embarrass their children, though there’s usually not this much dedication put forth.

Check out the cringing video above:

Via Mashable

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live