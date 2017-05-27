Ariana Grande Will Return To Manchester For A Tribute Concert

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester sooner than expected. She has decided to headline a huge concert dedicated to the victims of the Manchester bombing. The tribute will be held in the city, almost a week from Sunday.

Ariana’s people are reaching out to the biggest names in music to join her. The tribute concert will be held in another large arena in Manchester, but it won’t be the arena where the bombings took place.

Live Nation will produce the event and they’ve said all proceeds will go to the victim’s families.

While this is a noble action, many have a problem with the tribute image Ariana created, which depicts a black ribbon but with her iconic bunny ears added on:

No words , just 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wASShpn0H1 — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) May 23, 2017

Some feel that the image is selfish, claiming that we should be celebrating British pride, not Ariana pride…

Am I the only one who thinks that ribbon with the bunny ears is utterly and obnoxiously tasteless?? Branding Ariana at a time like this?! — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) May 23, 2017

Not sure how to feel about the ribbon with the Ariana ears being the sign of remembrance rn. Maybe show some England pride not Ariana pride? — Jenna Corradeno (@thelovelyjenna) May 23, 2017

