Watch A Weird A-Ha “Take On Me” Music Video With Only Sound Effects (No Music)

If you’re a child of the 80s, chances are you’ve seen A-Ha’s “Take On Me” video dozens of times: especially if you watched MTV when they used to play music videos 24/7 (seems like this video was on every few minutes!). The mixture of “real world” and “comic world” is iconic.

That’s why Mario Wienerroither’s Musicless Musicvideo is so cool (and weird).

It features our favorite music video comic character brought to life (Morten Harket, lead singer of A-Ha) transporting between worlds. But instead of music, we hear the sound effects that Mr. Wienerroither’s dubbed in.

Just watch it above. I’ve included the original video below for comparison.

Odd, huh?

Source: TV Overmind

