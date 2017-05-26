U2’s Bono Hung Out With George W. Bush At His Ranch In Crawford Yesterday

So…how are you feeling today?  If you got home late from last night’s U2 concert at AT&T Stadium, chances are you’re still recovering from the epic concert.

It turns out U2 lead singer Bono wasn’t hanging out in his hotel room the whole time during his stay in DFW.  In fact, he took a bit of a trip out of town.

George W. Bush posted a picture of himself and Bono (below) at his ranch in Crawford, Texas on his Instagram account yesterday.  President George W. Bush mentioned that he and Bono talked about their shared commitment to saving lives in Africa, as well as the work of the Bush Center.

We don’t know about you, but it’s one of the coolest Texas pictures we’ve seen in a long time!

