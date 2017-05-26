Quick Trip Restroom Rated The best in Texas

Sorry Buc-ee’s, time to move over.

The app GasBuddy conducted a survey of “Top Rated Restrooms in the United States” in each state. Here in Texas the first name that comes to mind when your looking for a clean restroom is Buc-ee’s. Thing is they’re only 36 Buc-ee’s locations and they are all far from in between . Quick Trip or QT as we call it, was rated best gas station in Texas and 8 other states such as Oklahoma and Georgia. QT has over 130 locations in the DFW area and that’s not including the whole state. GasBuddy rated each restroom based on reviews and ratings of gas stations put into their app from March 2016 to April 2017. Apparently 69 percent of users said they wouldn’t consider visiting a gas station convenience store with less than 3 out of 5 stars. Next time your on a road trip and need a place to stop, remember there’s always a Quick trip nearby.