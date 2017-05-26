Paris Jackson Mistaken for a Homeless Person

Wonder if that guy feels a little embarrassed for mistaking her for a home less person.

Paris Jackson has landed her first film role. While on set waiting for hair and make- up, Jackson was mistaken for a homeless person by a staffer on set. The actress posted on Twitter “One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren’t allowed in this area,” I said, ‘Oh, sorry, I’m waiting for hair and makeup, should I wait elsewhere? Also, why do you assume I’m homeless.” Not the best first day on set experience, but least she took it well. Check out her pic she posted below of what she was wearing.