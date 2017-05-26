Men are Upset About Alamo Draft Houses Women Only Screenings of Wonder Woman

That escalated quickly.

Earlier this week Austin based Alamo Draft House movie theater announced that they will offer women only screenings of Wonder Woman as a way to celebrate girl power. What was but a harmless special offer at one of its locations has gotten some major backlash from men all over. Some men commented on the Alamo draft house twitter to vent their grievances. “Apparently ‘equality’ is only selective nowadays … How about a ‘men’s only’ showing of a movie or is that not how equality works?” “wrong,” and that he will “never set foot in [the] theater again.” And there are many more comments just like those. Alamo Draft House responded with a statement,

“We hate to lose your business, and it’s certainly your right to campaign against us. Humor us ― give it a day or so and consider this notion (it’s true, we promise): that the event is really just supposed to be a fun way for female fans of a comic book character that’s important to them symbolically to see a movie they’re excited about. There’s no political agenda intended, honest.”

Due to the demand at the Ritz location in Austin, Alamo draft house has offered 2 more women only screenings after the first sold out. Even after all the bad criticism from men, the theater chain has decided to expand its Women only screenings from one location to all locations across the country. Now that’s one way to get back at internet trolls.