Here’s How You Can Get A Free Burger In Dallas Tomorrow

May 26, 2017 11:35 PM
Don’t look now, but tomorrow (Sunday 5/28/17) is National Hamburger Day!  And we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than getting a free ‘burg.

Down on Lower Greenville in Dallas, Stan’s Blue Note has been a staple since 1952.  They’re giving back to the community by handing out (incredible!) hamburgers for free tomorrow (again, Sunday 5/28/17).

Here are the details:

  • The offer is limited to about 150 burgers (while supplies last).
  • You need to bring your phone and show the promotion on Stan’s Blue Note’s Facebook page.
  • It would be a good idea to get there early: maybe before 1:00pm (when their kitchen opens tomorrow).
  • Their new patio and the bar open at 11:00am (so you can hang out before the kitchen opens!).
  • Dine-in orders only.
  • Only a hamburger: no sides are included (but they obviously sell them).

