Handcuffed Man Attempts To Escape From Inside Spinning Washing Machine (Video)

Rick Maisel is known as the “Wizard of Odd.” He’s an escape artist who has made his name with dangerous stunts, including hanging suspended from a hot air balloon and escaping from a straitjacket.

Recently, he’s made the claim that he can escape from any washing machine in the world, “as long as it has at least a 14-inch door and a 27-inch drum.” He claims to have escaped 40 brands of washing machine in 42 countries.

Well it’s a lot easier to say you’ve escaped from 40 washing machines rather than actually do it, Rick. Well, luckily for us, he records himself doing it. And the washing machine is on, with all the spinning and the soapy water. And if that isn’t a feat in and of itself, Rick decides to wear five pounds of handcuffs and two pairs of leg irons.

Escaping a washing machine is a lot easier without twenty pounds of iron spinning around with you waiting to hit you square in the face! Check out the video below!

Via HuffPost

